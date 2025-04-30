Editorial: Introducing the editors

Victor: Editor-in-Chief

My name is Victor Lopez and I am currently serving as The Vista’s photo editor, but next semester I will step into the position of editor-in-chief alongside my managing editor and co editor-in-chief, Ella Spurlock.

I am a first generation American college student and I have a passion for photojournalism. I first fell in love with photojournalism during my junior year of highschool when I had the opportunity to shadow senior photojournalist Mike Simons from The Tulsa World. I have worked hard during my past two years at UCO and have had the pleasure of interning at The Tulsa World. I was the youngest intern on staff and I have also interned as a photographer for Oklahoma’s only professional soccer team, FC Tulsa.

My passion for photojournalism crosses into my passion for The Vista. During my freshman year, I joined The Vista because all I wanted to do was take photos. Now, I am very involved in The Vista and have connected with every member of the staff. I have loved the experiences that The Vista has given me and

I am grateful for the connections and friendships that I have made. I am also grateful for Jake Ramsey, The Vista’s current editor-in-chief. He has helped me grow as a photojournalist and as a leader throughout my semesters with The Vista.

My goal as editor-in-chief is to create a news outlet that students can look at and be updated on campus news, important events and of course, and for cool photos. 🙂

Ella: Managing Editor and Co-Editor-in-Chief

My name is Ella Spurlock and I currently hold the position of managing editor on The Vista staff. Next semester I will continue to hold the position of Managing Editor, but I will also be acting as co editor-in-chief alongside editor-in-chief Victor Lopez.

I have always loved journalism and investigative writing, but I didn’t know where to start when I came to UCO. When Jake Ramsey, the current editor-in-chief of The Vista, introduced himself to my Mass Communications Blueprint class, I was all ears. I started as a reporter, but I began to become more involved with The Vista as time went on and grew closer with the staff members.

Ramsey, as well as Lopez, has helped me every step of the way. I have been introduced to professors, past Vista staff members, members of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame and more.

Overall, Ramsey has made a huge impact on my first academic year at The Vista and he has guided me throughout both semesters to help me become the best journalist I can be.

I strive to seek truth and justice for those who can’t and even for those who can.

Now, Lopez and I will be working together to help The Vista grow and help spread engagement with student media across the UCO campus. We both also strive to promote campus events, local news, national news, world news and student photography

The Vista was established in 1903 as the student run newspaper of UCO, and I am proud to say I will be a part of this legacy for the rest of my time at UCO.