Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ could be the album of the summer

Drake, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ (OVO Sound/Republic)

Just when Beyonce announces the release of her upcoming project later this summer, Drake swoops in and announces a new album the following morning. On June 16, rapper Drake surprised fans by announcing on social media that he would be releasing his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind,” on all streaming platforms at midnight. It has been less than a year since Drake released new music, with his previous album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ being released in September 2021, and now he’s back with more.

‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is a different kind of Drake. In the past, Drake has given fans more hip-hop type beats, but with this new album, we’re getting a lot more dance/techno beats. Drake took chances with this album: he stuck with a certain sound, whereas in previous albums, you could hear a blend of different sounds as if he were trying to appease everyone. With this album, he took a chance by sticking within the dance genre, which is unlike previous work that Drake has made. This album gives summer vibes, and with the timing of the release, it has the potential to be crowned “album of the summer.”

The first track where we hear Drake is on “Falling Back.” Although it’s been said to never judge a book by its cover, that’s when I realized that we’re about to hear a different side of Drake than what we’re used to hearing. This reminded me a bit of “Don’t Matter to Me” from “Scorpion,” in which he sampled Michael Jackson. They sound similar to one another, with the tempo being the biggest difference. Then, on “Text Go Green,” it gets better — it is a solid track that gives dancehall vibes. “Currents” is one of those songs that will make people get up and dance — this could be popular in the clubs or at pool parties. “Jimmy Cooks” stands apart from the rest on this album as more of the Drake that we’re used to — Drizzy Drake is back. Featuring rapper 21 Savage, this is the kind of track that Drake fans were hoping this album would be.

I thought this album would include more songs like “Jimmy Cooks,” but I’m honestly pleased with the sound and the route Drake took with this new album. I hope he ventures out into more EDM and expands his (already big) fanbase.