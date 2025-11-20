Downpour Weekend? Oklahoma Prepares for Heavy Rain and Potential Hail

Rain Map for Friday, Nov. 21 (Elijah Depona/The Vista)

Oklahomans should expect rain and hail this weekend across the state.

The highest chances of rain are today. There will be thunderstorms sweeping through the state as the week goes on. There will be a 50% chance of hail coming with the hail estimated to be 1-1 1/2 inches, nickel-sized to golf ball-sized.

The highest chances are all through the lower part of the state, like Ardmore, McAlester, and Broken Bow today.

Hail will move all the way up to Tulsa, Bartlesville, and even Miami. Isolated areas like the Yukon area could receive hail.

Friday, the hail chances disappear along with the rain. With sunny skies at the beginning of the weekend, all through Saturday. With the high of Friday being 67 with a low of 46, and Saturday’s high being 61 with a low of 46.

There will be a second wave of rain coming up.

Seven-day forecast graphic for Edmond, OK, starting Nov 19 through Nov 25 (Elijah Depona/The Vista)

The second wave of rain starts back up on Sunday with a 40% chance of a downpour, with a high being 62 and a low of 50. The chances of rain rise up to 50% on Monday, with a high being 58 with a low of 46.

Although Tuesday will have the sun peaking out from the clouds, there could still be a 20% chance for a second wave of rain.