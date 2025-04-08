Dorrel arrested on DUI suspicion

The University of Central Oklahoma Football Head Coach Adam Dorrel was arrested Thursday under suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after a witness reported to the Edmond Police Department that Dorrel was erratically driving a blue Ford Bronco.

Adam Dorrel mugshot. (PROVIDED)

After pulling over the vehicle, the Edmond PD Officer describes in the police report that Dorrel had slurred speech, difficulty explaining where he was and why he was there. The officer also described the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Dorrel admitted to having been drinking in the body-cam footage, released by the Edmond PD.

“Due to A-Dorrel’s behavior and demeanor, his admission to consuming alcohol, and his driving behavior, I did not believe he was safe to operate a motor vehicle,” read the arresting officer’s report.

In response to the arrest, UCO Vice President for Communications and Public Affairs Adrienne Nobles said, “We are evaluating options to hold Coach Dorrel accountable in this situation. His actions are not consistent with the standards and expectations we have for members of the Broncho community. He has expressed regret and is taking responsibility for his actions, and we are assisting him with getting the help he needs. For the time being, Associate Head Coach James Curlee will lead the football program.”

There has been no word on whether Dorrel will be with the team for the upcoming spring game on April 17 against Southern Nazarene University, upon print.

UCO Football is currently the reigning MIAA champ, after an 11-2 season in 2024.

The Vista will continue to follow the situation as it develops.