Dorm Maintenance Series: Past Issues With Mold

The University of Central Oklahoma has had issues with mold growth in resident dorms, according to previous Vista online records.

Many concerns about mold followed after growth was rumored in the West Hall housing complex in 2023. An article published on May 9 of that year follows ‘previous Vista reporter, Sam Kozlowski, and ‘previous Ucentral Reporter, Ainsley Martines, who investigate those rumors.

The 2023 UCentral Media video investigation by Ainsley Martinez

According to Kozlowski, spores were discovered during the investigation by Martinez when she swabbed for mold growth in West Hall. Martinez had conducted a mold test by gathering samples from the following: indoor air quality, physical surfaces, and inside heating & air conditioning units.

The swab results appeared within 48 hours. According to Martinez, West Hall showed mold growth in the petri dish containing swab samples from air vents. She also said that the samples show potential strains of mold such as aspergillus, cladosporium, or stachybotrys (black mold). These can cause a variety of allergies and symptoms, including impairing cognitive function due to brain inflammation caused by the spores, according to Kozlowski.

An additional test kit was used to gather samples from a dehumidifier console positioned outside the women’s restroom on the first floor of Murdaugh. The results came back negative.

Kozlowski went on to mention that in 2023, West Hall was the only dorm on campus where a known cancer-causing asbestos was found in the ceiling.

As of 2026, General UCO dorm AC is handled by a dedicated housing maintenance team, rather than the Physical Plant —UCO’s Facilities Management—Johnson’s team contracted for UCO Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC). For more information, visit UCO’s Vendors and Contracts website.

*Note from The Vista: The Vista would like to mention that some sources from the 2023 investigation wanted to remain anonymous due to their employment with UCO, according to UCentral’s YouTube broadcast (below). The Vista also has no further information on whether there is current mold growth in UCO dorms as of the time of publishing this article.