Donald Trump secured the presidential candidacy early Wednesday morning

Former President Donald Trump has been elected as the 47th president of the United States. With a Wisconsin win, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency. This is the first time a president has had a split term since Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s.

Donald J. Trump secured the 270 electoral votes needed for the presidential election. (EVAN VUCCI/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Trump recaptured the White House early Wednesday morning after a tight race throughout the election evening.

Capturing two key states in the “Blue Wall,” as of Wednesday morning, Trump was able to hold off Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Trump also leads the popular vote, marking the first time a GOP candidate has held the popular vote since former President George W. Bush in the 2004 election.

Additionally, Trump won all 77 counties in Oklahoma, with Oklahoma County being the closest to turning blue.

With 290 precincts reporting, Trump won Oklahoma County by just under 2%. This is Trump’s third consecutive sweep of the 77 Oklahoma counties. A Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won a county in the state since 2000.

Aside from Oklahoma County, the president-elect won 15% or greater of the other counties.

Going into his second-term, Trump has vowed to reshape the executive branch, including firing civil servants he views as disloyal and using federal law enforcement to investigate political enemies. This violates a long-standing policy of keeping these agencies independent.

Trump and his incoming vice president, U.S. Senator JD Vance, are due to take office on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20. Trump has promised roles in his administration to Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.