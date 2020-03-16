Doing Spring Break on a Budget

Factory Obscura is located at 25 NW 9th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73102. Each interactive experience is different because of the various artists who create displays at Factory Obscura. (Provided/toddeclark)

Finding something to do on spring break with a college budget can be difficult. There are multiple entertainment options available for students intending to stay in Oklahoma for spring break this year.

Grab a pal and come explore Mix-Tape 👀 We’re open and ready for action! Get tickets and plan your next visit✨https://t.co/h2takr3pMA pic.twitter.com/zYL3R8QUYg — Factory Obscura (@FactoryObscura) February 26, 2020

Factory Obscura is a 6,000 square foot interactive art display in Oklahoma City. Their latest experience is entitled “Mix-Tape,” and is a take on “the classic audio autobiography,” according to their webstie. Each experience is hand crafted by artists to create an immersive display. A single day pass is $12 per adult; tickets are available online or on site. Factory Obscura is located at 25 NW 9th Street in OKC.

Another hidden gem is Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District near downtown OKC. Sunny days over the break can be spent kayaking, rock climbing, paddle boating or doing many other outdoor activities. Riversport is more expensive, with day passes at $50, but allows attendees to take part in everything they have to offer. The passes also allow guests to enjoy outdoor activities offered at Lake Hefner and Lake Overholser as well. More information is available at riversportokc.org.

For students wanting more of a road trip experience, there is the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur, Oklahoma. The park is free to enter and offers hiking and walking trails, swimming, horseback riding and fishing, if you have a license. According to the U.S. National Park Service, the park is open 24 hours a day, all year. More information is available at nps.org.

Another road trip idea is the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks. The Oklahoma Aquarium offers many exhibits including Aquatic Oklahoma, Extreme Amazon and Marvels and Mysteries. There is also a shark tunnel guests can walk through that houses the world’s largest collection of bull sharks, according to the aquarium’s website. The tunnel features 10 bull sharks and three nurse sharks. Tickets are $17 for an adult day pass. More information about hours and exhibits can be found at okaquariums.org.

