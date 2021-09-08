Deadline nears for student conference entries

LLSC has invited undergraduate and graduate students to submit an abstract for the conference in Nov. (Provided/Pixabay).

UCO department of English is hosting the 12th annual Language and Linguistics Student Conference (LLSC) on Nov. 6.

Undergraduate and graduate students are invited to submit abstracts for individual presentations, co-presentations and organized panels.

A wide variety of topics are considered, but not limited to relationships between and among language, linguistics, and their application in a variety of languages, journalism and modern politics.

The registration deadline for LLSC is Oct. 15 and abstract submission deadline is Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m., late submissions will not be accepted. A notification of acceptance will be returned no later than Sept. 14.

A registration fee of $50 is to be submitted upon acceptance.

UCO website states: “Upon acceptance of your abstract, you will receive a registration form via e-mail. You must complete this form and have it into the LLSC Committee by the registration deadline in order to officially register for the conference. If we do not receive your registration form and fee by the set registration deadline, you will not be permitted to present at the LLSC and removed from the conference schedule.”

Abstract submissions are to be sent as an email attachment in Microsoft Word format to the LLSC Committee at langconf@gmail.com. It should be no longer than 150 words.

The title should be at the top of the presentation. Do not include your name or any other identifying information on the Microsoft Word document. However, list your name, contact information, school and major in the main body of the email.

Panel submissions should be sent as a single document containing the title and a 150-200 word description of the panel’s focus. If appropriate, panelists may submit a titled, 150-word abstract along with their submission, which should also be in Microsoft Word format.

Undergraduate and graduate students from any accredited university who are enrolled in at least three credit hours are invited to submit. This includes those who have graduated with a degree no earlier than December 2019. High school concurrent students are also invited to submit and participate in the conference.

The 12th annual LLSC will be held on the third floor of the Nigh University Center at UCO.

For more information, visit the LLSC website at www.uco.edu/cla/departments/english/news/llsc/.