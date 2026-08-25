Current Updates on the War With Iran

The War with Iran has been waged for nearly six months, leading President Trump to announce a change in war strategy last week. With no clear end to the war in sight, here are the current updates on the war in the Middle East.

1. President Trump’s Change in War Strategy

On Aug. 20, President Trump announced he is changing tactics on Iran in a Truth Social post, saying, “Today, I am announcing the most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country! This will be Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale.”

This all comes as Iran’s currency hit a record low today. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the president’s threat as a “diversion.”

Iran has also warned the U.S. that if President Trump went through with his sanctions against the country, there would be a “harsh response.”

2. The Strait of Hormuz

The battle over who will control the Strait of Hormuz has been a major factor in negotiations as the war continues.

Close to a fifth of the world’s oil is transported through the Strait of Hormuz. With the strait remaining closed and Iran attacking non-allied oil tankers that attempt to pass through, the price of oil has skyrocketed.

Over the past week, Iran has allowed oil tankers from Iraq, China, and Pakistan to pass through the strait, leading to a 27% increase in traffic through the strait.

Traffic through the strait remains below pre-war levels.

3. Peace deal? Will it happen

President Trump’s 60-day deadline for a peace deal with Iran expired Aug. 17. Talks between the U.S. and Iran remain focused on Iran’s nuclear program, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the U.S. blockade in Iran.

However, the two countries have not made progress in negotiations to end the war, leaving chances for a peace deal soon slim.

4. Soldiers on the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln and declining morale

The U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln headed home Aug. 18 from their operations in the war with Iran after a nine-month deployment at sea.

This comes as reports surrounding declining morale and deteriorating conditions of the ship emerged in the last several weeks.

The Abraham Lincoln was originally scheduled to return in May.

The U.S.S. George Washington came to replace The Abraham Lincoln on Aug. 19.