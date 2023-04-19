Community gathers together to honor the 168 lives lost 28 years after the Oklahoma City bombing

It was an emotional day in downtown Oklahoma City as the community gathered to remember the 28 anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Emotions still run deep in the hearts of all those affected, from those that knew someone who lost their lives to those who were in the building at the time of the explosion.

“We lost, I think it was 37 total and I knew about 35 of the people.” said an emotional Laura Cowan who worked in the Alfred P. Murrah federal building for five years and had many friends in the building.

168 men, women and children lost their lives in the blast and hundreds more were injured.

To this day, it is still the most deadly domestic terrorism attack in United States history.

The memorial which now stands where the Alfred P. Murrah federal building once was now stands as a symbol of hope for those affected by violence and as a reminder of all the lives lost on that tragic April day in 1995.