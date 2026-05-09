College of Fine Arts and Design Spring 2026 Graduates

The Vista The VistaMay 9, 2026 10:27 am

Congratulations to the Spring 2026 College of Fine Arts and Design graduates. Below is a list of the graduates by major.

Art-Studio Art

  • Sydney Antkowiak
  • Lauren Tarter
  • Evelyn Warren

Music Performance

  • Kyle DeLozier (Jazz)
  • Nicole Golphin
  • Logan Kelley
  • Riley Luttrell
  • Brady Shattan
  • Matthew Stevenson (Jazz)
  • Bishop Ward (Jazz)
  • Casey White (Jazz)

Music Production

  • Jessica Branch
  • Sydney Broussard
  • Luke Campbell
  • Aidan Crutcher
  • Asa Eschenbacher
  • Jacob Jaylen Jones
  • Logan Kelley
  • Liam Knoll
  • Paul Marks
  • Shante’ Moore
  • Jake Newcomb
  • Jaden Pierce
  • Gunnar Poos
  • Kaitlyn Rich
  • Garrett Rivas
  • Alexis Santos

Art Education

  • Nevaeh Taylor

Audio Post-Production Certificate

  • Raymond Bailey
  • Luke Campbell
  • Logan Kelley
  • Paul Marks
  • Kaitlyn Rich
  • Garrett Rivas

Arts Admin

  • Rachel Wallace

Dance

  • Kira Blessitt
  • Delesia Graham
  • Alaina Gunn
  • Elena Manning
  • Justina Pagan
  • Abigail Paulson
  • Kathryn Rosenberg
  • Izabella Taylor

Dance Education

  • Delesia Graham
  • Alaina Gunn

Theater Arts- Performance

  • Gianna Brown
  • Jayden Brown
  • Anthony Lopez
  • Ryder – Tvshka Trayah
  • Jaiden Winters

Audio Production

  • Raymond Bailey
  • Sydney Broussard
  • Luke Campbell
  • Zackary Copeland
  • Kaden Gates
  • Jacob Jaylen Jones
  • Logan Kelley
  • Paul Marks
  • Scott McDonald
  • Jake Newcomb
  • Kaitlyn Rich
  • Garrett Rivas

Music Business

  • Brody Farrow

History Art & Visual Cultures

  • Tobi Coleman

Music Education

  • David Ballard (Instrumental)
  • Treven Cowherd
  • Devin Erwin-Acker
  • Mateo Rivera

Theatre Arts-Design & Tech

  • Mariah Deere

Design -Graphic Design

  • Abigail Alleman
  • Victoria Bevien-Guevarra
  • Ivan Castilleja
  • Kaitlyn Clemenceau
  • Laney Conner
  • Brynn Coppedge
  • Chloe Falls
  • Lily Franklin
  • Katelynn Gange Potts
  • Cristina Guardado
  • Eric Lynch
  • Kara Morgan
  • Tate Quintero
  • Nicole Robinson
  • Drayeson Swanegan
  • Zachary Trichel
  • Caitlin Trower
  • Gabrielle Warriner
  • Trenten Watkins

Commercial Music

  • Nicole Golphin
  • Brady Shattan

Design-Interior Design

  • Adriana Cabral
  • Isabel Covarrubias
  • Anahi Garcia
  • D’Amore Kitchell
  • Nayeli Limon Rodriguez
  • Rachel Murphy
  • Trinity Parker
  • Jacqueline Reyes
  • Breanna Smith

Music-Instrumental Performance

  • Iriana Phipps

Musical Theatre

  • Kaia Crawford
  • Elliana Herr
  • Willie Hill
  • Daniel Johnson
  • Caden McKenna
  • Avery Murphy
  • Emma Valgora

Theatre Arts-Theatre/Comm Ed

  • Jacob Chapmond
  • Kenna Garcia
  • Kennedy Hurst
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