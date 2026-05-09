College of Fine Arts and Design Spring 2026 Graduates
Congratulations to the Spring 2026 College of Fine Arts and Design graduates. Below is a list of the graduates by major.
Art-Studio Art
- Sydney Antkowiak
- Lauren Tarter
- Evelyn Warren
Music Performance
- Kyle DeLozier (Jazz)
- Nicole Golphin
- Logan Kelley
- Riley Luttrell
- Brady Shattan
- Matthew Stevenson (Jazz)
- Bishop Ward (Jazz)
- Casey White (Jazz)
Music Production
- Jessica Branch
- Sydney Broussard
- Luke Campbell
- Aidan Crutcher
- Asa Eschenbacher
- Jacob Jaylen Jones
- Logan Kelley
- Liam Knoll
- Paul Marks
- Shante’ Moore
- Jake Newcomb
- Jaden Pierce
- Gunnar Poos
- Kaitlyn Rich
- Garrett Rivas
- Alexis Santos
Art Education
- Nevaeh Taylor
Audio Post-Production Certificate
- Raymond Bailey
- Luke Campbell
- Logan Kelley
- Paul Marks
- Kaitlyn Rich
- Garrett Rivas
Arts Admin
- Rachel Wallace
Dance
- Kira Blessitt
- Delesia Graham
- Alaina Gunn
- Elena Manning
- Justina Pagan
- Abigail Paulson
- Kathryn Rosenberg
- Izabella Taylor
Dance Education
- Delesia Graham
- Alaina Gunn
Theater Arts- Performance
- Gianna Brown
- Jayden Brown
- Anthony Lopez
- Ryder – Tvshka Trayah
- Jaiden Winters
Audio Production
- Raymond Bailey
- Sydney Broussard
- Luke Campbell
- Zackary Copeland
- Kaden Gates
- Jacob Jaylen Jones
- Logan Kelley
- Paul Marks
- Scott McDonald
- Jake Newcomb
- Kaitlyn Rich
- Garrett Rivas
Music Business
- Brody Farrow
History Art & Visual Cultures
- Tobi Coleman
Music Education
- David Ballard (Instrumental)
- Treven Cowherd
- Devin Erwin-Acker
- Mateo Rivera
Theatre Arts-Design & Tech
- Mariah Deere
Design -Graphic Design
- Abigail Alleman
- Victoria Bevien-Guevarra
- Ivan Castilleja
- Kaitlyn Clemenceau
- Laney Conner
- Brynn Coppedge
- Chloe Falls
- Lily Franklin
- Katelynn Gange Potts
- Cristina Guardado
- Eric Lynch
- Kara Morgan
- Tate Quintero
- Nicole Robinson
- Drayeson Swanegan
- Zachary Trichel
- Caitlin Trower
- Gabrielle Warriner
- Trenten Watkins
Commercial Music
- Nicole Golphin
- Brady Shattan
Design-Interior Design
- Adriana Cabral
- Isabel Covarrubias
- Anahi Garcia
- D’Amore Kitchell
- Nayeli Limon Rodriguez
- Rachel Murphy
- Trinity Parker
- Jacqueline Reyes
- Breanna Smith
Music-Instrumental Performance
- Iriana Phipps
Musical Theatre
- Kaia Crawford
- Elliana Herr
- Willie Hill
- Daniel Johnson
- Caden McKenna
- Avery Murphy
- Emma Valgora
Theatre Arts-Theatre/Comm Ed
- Jacob Chapmond
- Kenna Garcia
- Kennedy Hurst