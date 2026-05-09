College of Fine Arts and Design Spring 2026 Graduates

Congratulations to the Spring 2026 College of Fine Arts and Design graduates. Below is a list of the graduates by major.

Art-Studio Art Sydney Antkowiak

Lauren Tarter

Evelyn Warren Music Performance Kyle DeLozier (Jazz)

Nicole Golphin

Logan Kelley

Riley Luttrell

Brady Shattan

Matthew Stevenson (Jazz)

Bishop Ward (Jazz)

Casey White (Jazz) Music Production Jessica Branch

Sydney Broussard

Luke Campbell

Aidan Crutcher

Asa Eschenbacher

Jacob Jaylen Jones

Logan Kelley

Liam Knoll

Paul Marks

Shante’ Moore

Jake Newcomb

Jaden Pierce

Gunnar Poos

Kaitlyn Rich

Garrett Rivas

Alexis Santos Art Education Nevaeh Taylor Audio Post-Production Certificate Raymond Bailey

Luke Campbell

Logan Kelley

Paul Marks

Kaitlyn Rich

Garrett Rivas Arts Admin Rachel Wallace Dance Kira Blessitt

Delesia Graham

Alaina Gunn

Elena Manning

Justina Pagan

Abigail Paulson

Kathryn Rosenberg

Izabella Taylor Dance Education Delesia Graham

Alaina Gunn Theater Arts- Performance Gianna Brown

Jayden Brown

Anthony Lopez

Ryder – Tvshka Trayah

Jaiden Winters Audio Production Raymond Bailey

Sydney Broussard

Luke Campbell

Zackary Copeland

Kaden Gates

Jacob Jaylen Jones

Logan Kelley

Paul Marks

Scott McDonald

Jake Newcomb

Kaitlyn Rich

Garrett Rivas Music Business Brody Farrow History Art & Visual Cultures Tobi Coleman Music Education David Ballard (Instrumental)

Treven Cowherd

Devin Erwin-Acker

Mateo Rivera Theatre Arts-Design & Tech Mariah Deere Design -Graphic Design Abigail Alleman

Victoria Bevien-Guevarra

Ivan Castilleja

Kaitlyn Clemenceau

Laney Conner

Brynn Coppedge

Chloe Falls

Lily Franklin

Katelynn Gange Potts

Cristina Guardado

Eric Lynch

Kara Morgan

Tate Quintero

Nicole Robinson

Drayeson Swanegan

Zachary Trichel

Caitlin Trower

Gabrielle Warriner

Trenten Watkins Commercial Music Nicole Golphin

Brady Shattan Design-Interior Design Adriana Cabral

Isabel Covarrubias

Anahi Garcia

D’Amore Kitchell

Nayeli Limon Rodriguez

Rachel Murphy

Trinity Parker

Jacqueline Reyes

Breanna Smith Music-Instrumental Performance Iriana Phipps Musical Theatre Kaia Crawford

Elliana Herr

Willie Hill

Daniel Johnson

Caden McKenna

Avery Murphy

Emma Valgora Theatre Arts-Theatre/Comm Ed Jacob Chapmond

Kenna Garcia

Kennedy Hurst