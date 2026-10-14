Cody Swanson’s Coaching Debut Had Chad Richison Stadium Roaring!

A surge in the fourth quarter turned Saturday night into a statement for Central Oklahoma—and it came exactly when it mattered.

At Chad Richison Stadium, the Bronchos took control early and never let Fort Hays State get their footing, rolling to a thrilling 31-10 MIAA victory.

The win lifted UCO to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the MIAA, and it delivered something even bigger for the sideline: Central Oklahoma’s first win under interim head coach Cody Swanson.

UCO running back #6, Dev Mathews, celebrates after scoring touchdown. (Hunter George/The Vista)

Central Oklahoma struck like it had a mission from the opening whistle. Bradley Thao punched in a field goal to make it 3-0 in the first quarter, then C.J. Williams and Dev Mathews helped the Bronchos build an imposing lead 17-3 at halftime.

Fort Hays State wasn’t ready to fade. In the third quarter, the Tigers found a rhythm and sliced the deficit down to 17-10, even eating up the clock as if they could wear UCO down by force. But Central Oklahoma had one more gear.

In the fourth, the story flipped into defense and momentum. Talon Kendrick delivered a sack and jarred the football loose—setting the stage for chaos. Reese Roller scooped up the fumble and raced 75 yards for a touchdown, turning the game into a 24-10 lead that felt impossible to unwind.

Then Mathews capped the finish with another score to seal it 31-10.

Swanson was especially proud of the way his defense held strong—even while spending long stretches on the field.

Even when the clock was running, the effort was clear. Fort Hays held possession for 40 minutes, but Central Oklahoma made every minute count—especially in the second half, when it was 23:14 for Hays to 6:46 for the Bronchos, and still found ways to strike.

Roller led the defensive charge with a game-high 12 tackles and the headline play: a 75-yard fumble-recovery touchdown. Chris Fitzpatrick added eight tackles, Antwan Gilbreath finished with seven, and Bryant Coley recorded six tackles and also grabbed one interception.

It wasn’t just one big moment—it was a night of takeaways. Coley picked off a pass in the second quarter, and the Bronchos turned it into a touchdown one play later. Marcus Works intercepted another pass to end the first half. Add in the fumble recovery, and you had a defense that didn’t just stop Fort Hays—it punctured the Tigers’ chances.

By the final whistle, Central Oklahoma didn’t just win. It responded, surged, and finished—making sure the week ended in the loudest possible way.

The Bronchos now hit the road once again, traveling to Emporia, Kansas, to face No. 8 Emporia State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.