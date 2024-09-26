Chos first 3-0 start since 2014; beat Nebraska Kearney 32-17

The Bronchos have one road win in the last two seasons. Road woes have haunted this team the Bronchos since the arrival of Adam Dorrel which made this game against Nebraska-Kearney super important. It started off poorly with Jett Huff throwing his first interception of the game on the first drive of the game after 3 plays going for 46 yards in less than a minute. But the defense would force a three and out and a Lopers punt.

William Mason (22) breaks through Central Missouri Mules defense during the second game of the season. (ANDREA VASQUEZ/THE VISTA)

The Bronchos would go on a 12 play, 82 yard drive but come up two yards short and would turn the ball over on downs. The defenses of both the Lopers and the Bronchos would hold down the forts for both teams as for the second straight game, Central Oklahoma was in a scoreless tie after the first quarter. The Lopers would strike first in the second quarter with Lopers quarterback Reagan Jones rushing for a 24 yard score. Jett Huff would respond with his own rushing touchdown from three yards to even the score 7-7.

The Lopers were forced to punt on their second drive, but Terrill Davis would fumble the return and the Lopers would take it back and drive into the end zone to take the lead again. But the Bronchos wouldn’t give up, they drove down the field for a nine play 62 yard drive capped off by the game’s leading rusher William Mason, going for a two yard run into the end zone to even the score at 14-14 by halftime. Following a field goal from Kearney, UCO went on another long drive heading toward the end zone. But on a 2nd and 7 from the 12-yard line, Huff would throw his second interception of the game to Kendall Brewer, who catches it at the one yard line.

Brewer, a senior from Kansas City, Kansas makes a freshman mistake and runs backwards into the end zone looking for a way to gain a few extra yards. Broncho tight end Dominique Dunn tackles the 5’11” cornerback in the end zone and while the Bronchos don’t get a touchdown, they get a safety and the ball back.

Xzavier Booth (35) celebrates at previous win against the Mules. (ANDREA VASQUEZ/THE VISTA)

That would be the game changer as the Bronchos never looked back. Adding 16 points in the final quarter, matching the amount of points they had in the first three quarters and shut down the Kearney offense for the rest of the game. Winning the ball game 32-17 and having their best start since 2014.

A few significant stats from Saturday’s game are first, that with Jacob Delso’s 42 yard day in Kearney, Delso is now a member of the career 1000 yards club at Central Oklahoma. He also had Jett Huff’s only passing touchdown in the fourth quarter to take the Bronchos first lead of the game.

William Mason became the bellcow in this game, the Coweta native had 27 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown against one of the best rushing defenses in the MIAA. Jacob Cottrell had a quiet 10 carries for 27 yards. The Bronchos are a running back by committee team, so don’t be surprised when Mason & Cottrell have big increases or decreases in stats week to week.

The Bronchos host Fort Hays State next week, as Central Oklahoma looks to have their first 4-0 start since the 2004 season.