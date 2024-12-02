Chloe-Beth brings Americana Music to the Resonant Head

Americana artist Chloe-Beth will perform Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Oklahoma City music venue Resonant Head with artists Dud and Chase Kerby.



Chloe-Beth will be performing at Resonant Head tonight. (PROVIDED/LAUREN SMITH)

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the show. At 8 p.m. Dud will perform, then, after Dud’s set, at 8:45 p.m. Chloe-Beth will perform and at 9:30 p.m. Chase Kerby will play. Tickets cost $15.

Chloe-Beth will be performing an acoustic set with just her guitar and vocals. Her set will be mostly unreleased songs that are part of her upcoming album.

Chloe-Beth said she was unsure of when the album will be released, but that it will include a full band where she will be collaborating with other musicians. She said the album is comprised of songs she has been writing over the last five years.

Chloe-Beth describes her music as mainly Americana, with some singer/songwriter and indie folk intertwined into it. She describes the Americana genre as rootsy, folky and soulful.

Some artists that influence Chloe-Beth’s music are Fiona Apple, Florence + the Machine, Radiohead and the Talking Heads. She said these artists influenced her lyrics.

Chloe-Beth said she feels like she learned how to write from those artists. She said some of the cord choices she makes are influenced a lot by Radiohead.

Chloe-Beth started playing in front of others in 2014. She said playing music was a necessity to her. Chloe-Beth said she had a moody adolescence, and it was the best way for her to express herself and calm herself down. She said it was therapeutic for her to play music.

Along with Chloe-Beth, artists Dud and Chase Kerby will be performing. Chloe-Beth said she has known Chase Kerby for around ten years. She describes his music as hauntingly breathtaking. She said Chase Kerby’s music reminds her of Jeff Buckley.