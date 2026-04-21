Central Pantry Held a Spring Farmer’s Market

The University of Central Oklahoma Central Pantry hosted its final “Farmer’s Market” of the semester on Thursday at the Blue Tent by Broncho Lake, distributing more than 2,200 pounds of free food to students, faculty, and staff.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma partnered with the Central Pantry, providing the fresh produce for the event, which was from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., to be given out to attendees.

“The Central Pantry Farmer’s Market happens several times a semester in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to provide lots of fresh produce for the UCO community,” said Nicole Doherty, the Director of Community Engagement and Advisor for the Central Pantry Executive Board.

Members of the Central Pantry Executive Team and other volunteers aided attendees in distributing various food items. As well, with finals on the horizon for UCO, the “Farmer’s Market” comes at a perfect time, according to volunteer Kya Carpenter.

“With finals coming up, a lot of students don’t have time to always go out and get the groceries they need, so this is a fun way to provide nutrients that they will need for their bodies.”

Events like the “Farmer’s Market” are a part of the broader effort from the Central Pantry to help aid and reduce barriers faced by students experiencing food insecurity, said Central Pantry executive member Meleah Meyer.

By offering accessible, free resources in a welcoming environment, the pantry helps ensure students, faculty, and staff can focus on their academic and personal success without the added stress of food scarcity, said Meleah Meyer.

The volunteers at the event gave away fruits such as pineapples and cantaloupe, vegetables such as potatoes, onions, carrots, salads, and cilantro, croutons, and salad dressings.

The next Central Pantry “Farmer’s Market” is currently scheduled for next September, with volunteer applications for the event expected in late August. Volunteer applications with the Central Pantry over the summer are also open, with the Central Pantry to provide UCO students with several opportunities to help out their communities and get service hours.

As well, the Central Pantry Executive Team applications are due April 24 at 11:55 p.m., with several spots being open for UCO students who want to step into new leadership positions after some of the current executive team are expected to graduate this May. All applications for the Central Pantry can be found on UCore.