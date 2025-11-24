Central Pantry Hosts Monthly Farmers Market to Support Campus Community

Central Pantry staff members pose at the farmers’ market booth. (Su Lay Nwe / The Vista)

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Central Pantry hosted its monthly farmers market on Nov 20, providing free fresh produce to students, faculty, and staff.

While the event is typically held outdoors under the blue tent, this month’s market moved indoors due to weather conditions. Even with the location change, tables quickly filled with colorful fruits and vegetables that were picked over within the first hour.

All of the items come from the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which provides pallets of food to the pantry every month. Staff picks up the shipment at 8:30 a.m., drives it to campus, and sets up the market shortly thereafter.

“We never know what we’re going to get,” said Meleah Meyer, Director of Programming at the Central Pantry. “Today, we had a lot of squash and sweet potatoes. This morning, there were berries, oranges, and lettuce, but they went quickly.”

The pantry runs on a farmers market style rather than regular pantry pickups because monthly food deliveries make bulk distribution more efficient.

“We only get this food once a month, so the farmers’ market lets us give out a large amount at one time,” Meyer said. She added that the small staff makes planned pickups difficult to maintain, and the open market system allows the pantry to track utilization for required end-of-year reporting.

Food insecurity is an important issue on campus, and the pantry has observed a change in who requests help. Although SNAP benefits have recently been restored for eligible households, Meyer says the effects of past cuts are still being felt.

“We’re seeing a lot more food insecurity with faculty and staff rather than students,” she said. “It’s going to take a few months for everything to feel completely normal again.”

While the overall design remains consistent each month, the vegetable variety changes depending on what the Regional Food Bank supplies.

“We typically do what we know works,” Meyer said. “The food changes every time because it’s usually whatever is in season.”

The student response has been highly positive, with many expressing excitement that the market is entirely free. “Everyone loves it,” Meyer said.

“People don’t always have the money to buy fresh produce at the grocery store, so when you give it away for free, they are grateful. “It’s an excellent resource.”

The Central Pantry will continue to hold its farmers market every month, providing the campus community with constant access to free, fresh vegetables at a time when pricing remains a struggle for many.