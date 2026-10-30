Central Oklahoma Wins the ITA Regionals Doubles Once Again

The University of Central Oklahoma women’s tennis team won the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Central Region Doubles Championship this past Sunday at Edmond Center Court.

Duo Mei Hasegawa and Ayaka Koga went 5-0 in the tournament to secure the championship against Augustana’s Smilte Bakyte and Fernanda Sandoval with a 6-4, 6-4 win for the title.

UCO doubles, Ayaka Koga (left) and Mei Hasegawa (right) pictured above with their championship plaques. (photo provided by Ayaka Koga)

Although Hasegawa and Koga had never played together as a doubles team before the tournament, they quickly found their rhythm on the court.

Koga said they finalized their partnership shortly before the event, leaving little time to practice together.

“Trust is essential in doubles, and I think that’s one of our strong points,” Koga said. “We both understood our roles and communicated really well on the court. Speaking the same native language also made our communication seamless and helped us support each other throughout the matches.”

For Koga, the victory marks her second consecutive ITA Central Region Doubles title, as she also won the championship last year.

Central Oklahoma has now claimed the regional doubles crown six times in the past eight years.

“Winning this tournament two years in a row means a lot to me. When I was a freshman, I never thought I could win the ITA Regional title two times in a row. I really want to thank my coaches and trainers because I could achieve this two-year win only with their support,” Koga said.

For Koga, the victory was especially meaningful as she enters the final year of her tennis career.

After winning the regional title last year and advancing to nationals, she said it was difficult to stay motivated while facing the pressure of defending her title.

“However, I started this year to win Regionals again and go to Nationals one more time. I was very nervous, but I’m really happy that I could win again on our home court,” Koga said.

While Koga and Hasegawa claimed the doubles title, Hasegawa also advanced to the singles championship match after entering the tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Hasegawa said her main goal was to enjoy the tournament without focusing too much on her seeding or the results.

She won two matches on Thursday, two on Friday, and the semifinal on Saturday in three sets to reach the final. On Sunday, UCO’s player lost to Northwest Missouri’s Polina Gontaryk 2-1, winning the first set 6-3 and losing the second and third sets 5-7 and 6-5.

“I’m just really happy. I played 11 matches across singles and doubles in four days, which is an incredible number. I think this tournament was a good opportunity to discover that I could play that many matches and still win a title,” Hasegawa said.

Both players will now turn their attention to the ITA Cup, scheduled for Nov. 4-8 at the

Tuscaloosa Tennis Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The tournament will feature 32 doubles teams from across the country.

“I feel proud that I can play on a special stage where only selected players can compete, and I want to enjoy playing,” Koga said.

Hasegawa said she also plans to prioritize enjoying the experience. “I believe the results will follow, so my priority will be to have fun playing,” she added.