Central Oklahoma Dominates MIAA Golf Championship, Bostick Claims Individual Title

The University of Central Oklahoma men’s golf team secured its second consecutive Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Men’s Golf Championship with a decisive 21-shot margin of victory.

The UCO men’s golf team standing with their awards after winning the MIAA championship. (Photo provided by bronchosports.com)

The Bronchos leaned on their consistency and depth across all three rounds, finishing with a 54-hole total of 853 and leading the tournament field from start to finish.

UCO opened the championship with a steady 5-over-par round before gaining momentum with a 6-under-par performance in the second round. They saved their best for last, firing a tournament-best 10-under-par in Wednesday’s final round to pull away from the field.

Individually, junior Baylor Bostick led the charge with an outstanding performance, capturing the MIAA individual title with a 7-under-par total of 209.

After an opening round of 74, Bostick surged into contention with a stellar 67 in round two and followed it up with a composed 68 in the final round. His closing performance featured an eagle on the par-5 12th hole along with three birdies, offset by just one bogey.

Teammate Rhett Hughes also delivered an impressive showing, finishing just two strokes behind Bostick at 211 to claim second place.

Hughes closed with a 4-under-par 68, highlighted by a dramatic late stretch that included back-to-back birdies followed by an eagle, briefly threatening for the top spot.

Nick Canales rounded out the top three for UCO, finishing third at 216 after posting a bogey-free 69 in the final round.

The Bronchos’ depth was further evident with Karsten Paciotti and Ty Hyatt, who both finished tied for ninth at 3-over-par 219, giving UCO five players inside the top 10.

The Bronchos’ balance proved to be vital in their championship charge, cementing their win as a true team effort.

Head coach Derrick Thompson praised his squad’s resilience and ability to improve throughout the event. He noted that while the team didn’t feel they performed at their best early on, their persistence paid off with a dominant finish.

Behind UCO, the University of Central Missouri finished second at 874, followed by Washburn University (878), Newman University (883), and Missouri Western State University (887).

The victory marked Central Oklahoma’s third consecutive tournament win, further solidifying their status as one of the top teams in Division II golf.

The Bronchos now turn their focus to the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional Championships, set for May 7–9 in Big Rapids, Michigan. A top-four finish there would clinch a berth in the national championships in Las Vegas later in May, where UCO hopes to continue its impressive postseason run.