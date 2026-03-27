UCO’s College of Business Helps Students Find Their Career Paths With a Career Fair

The University of Central Oklahoma’s College of Business hosted its first career fair for business analytics, economics, and management information systems on Thursday in the College of Business Atrium, where multiple employers met with students individually to discuss career paths.

At the event, economics students got to learn about the wide breadth of jobs they can apply for with their major, said Travis Roach, professor and chair of the Department of Economics at UCO. These potential jobs include consulting, banking, law school, policy, logistics, and more.

Students were able to discuss employment opportunities, full-time or part-time, as well as possible internships at the fair, said Jordan Wisdom, director of business career development and undergraduate recruitment at the College of Business.

The Business Analytics, Economics, MIS, and Supply Chain Career and Internship Fair hosted seven employers, as well as the Oklahoma City University Law School, said Roach.

The attending employers at the event were The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Chickasaw Nation, The Bureau of Labor Statistics, Guernsey Counseling, Tinker AirForce Base MidFirst Bank and CarrierHawk, Roach said.

Some of the positions these companies looked to hire for include analyst and data science, federal policy and research, banking, and logistics roles, said Roach.

The networking opportunities students had at the fair could be crucial for them once they get their degree and enter the job market, Wisdom said.

“The event is hosted by the College of Business but is spearheaded by two of our academic departments, the Economics Department and the Information Systems and Operations Management Department. We do not currently have any formal event sponsors or outside funding,” said Wisdom.

There are plans for this fair to be held annually going forward, said Roach.

A “How to Rock a Career Fair” workshop, preparing students for how to talk with employers, was held on March 5, Wisdom said.

“Career fairs can be intimidating, but with the right preparation, they can be powerful networking opportunities,” said Wisdom.

“In this session, students learned how to confidently approach employers, craft and deliver an effective elevator pitch, and make a strong first impression. Topics included what to bring, how to dress, how to navigate conversations with recruiters, and how to follow up after the event. Participants had the opportunity to receive a College of Business padfolio (a compact carrier for writing pads and other business equipment).”

76 students attended the event, said Wisdom, and they are happy with the turnout on the day.

“It was ideal for students seeking internships or graduate school opportunities or for individuals seeking entry-level full-time positions,” Wisdom said.

Terry Williams, chair of the Information Systems and Operations Management Department at the College of Business, also helped organize the fair, said Wisdom.

The College of Business is considering holding a career fair for marketing and professional selling or for PGA Golf management next year, Wisdom said.

The Business Analytics, Economics, MIS, and Supply Chain Career and Internship Fair was free for all attendees, said Wisdom.