Central Diversity’s final episode of 2020, “Diversity in Media”

The University of Central Oklahoma's UCentral, The Vista and UCO Association of Black Journalists host the last Central Diversity episode of 2020, "Diversity in Media". The panelists include News Producer News 9, Alexsis Thain, News Editor at Mustang News and Staff Writer at Yukon Review, Haley Humphrey, Journalist with UCentral and Copy Editor for The Vista, JaNae Williams, Journalist and Anchor with UCentral, Mardiana Malek and the Founder of The Black Times, Tyreke Baker.

The University of Central Oklahoma’s UCentral, The Vista and UCO Association of Black Journalists host the last Central Diversity episode of 2020, “Diversity in Media”.

The panelists include News Producer News 9, Alexsis Thain, News Editor at Mustang News and Staff Writer at Yukon Review, Haley Humphrey, Journalist with UCentral and Copy Editor for The Vista, JaNae Williams, Journalist and Anchor with UCentral, Mardiana Malek and the Founder of The Black Times, Tyreke Baker.