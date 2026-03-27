UCO’s Jazz Ensemble Concert Featured Vincent Herring and Blanchard High School’s Jazz Ensemble

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Jazz Ensembles I and III hosted a concert on Wednesday at the Jazz Lab, showcasing performances by student musicians and guest performers Vincent Herring and the Blanchard High School Jazz Ensemble.

Jazz Ensemble I, under the direction of Brian Gorrell, performed “One-Finger Snap,” arranged by Bob Mintzer, and “Dawnbird,” arranged by Ricardo Arana, before being joined by guest saxophonist Vincent Herring.

Herring is one of the top three jazz alto saxophonists in the world, said Gorrell, director of jazz studies, instructor of saxophone, and Jazz Ensemble I director. Gorrell said that he tries to bring in nationally renowned jazz artists every year and that Herring was a “bucket list” artist for him.

Jazz Ensemble I with Vincent Herrring and Molly Kelly (Natalie Ingram/The Vista)

Herring began playing saxophone in school bands at age 11, according to his website. He has performed internationally in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China, including venues such as Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. He currently serves as a music educator at William Paterson University in New Jersey.

Herring said he frequently performs at colleges and has appeared in multiple states this month alone, often combining performances with educational clinics, which is what he did here.

He stated that he has a passion for educating.

“I just appreciate it, people helping me,” Herring said. “And now that I have a chance to help some other people, I do.”

With Herring, the ensemble performed “Preaching to the Choir,” written by Herring, followed by “Good Morning Heartache,” arranged by Herring and featuring student vocalist Molly Kelly. The set also included “Don’t Let It Go,” featuring Lee Rucker on trumpet, and concluded with “Elation,” both composed by Herring.

Kambree Brown, a music education major and one of two bassists for Jazz Ensemble III, said the jazz program is the reason she chose UCO. Now in her fourth semester in Jazz Ensembles and her first in Jazz Ensemble III, Brown said she values the program’s sense of community.

She said the ensembles are distinguished by skill level, with noticeable differences among the groups.

“So Jazz IV, it’s a good step into how jazz in college works, and Zac [Lee], the director with that, he’s really good at helping you learn the etiquette and the do’s and don’ts,” Brown said. “And then Jazz III kind of builds on that.”

Jazz Ensemble III, directed by Ryan Sharp, opened its set with “Big Mamma Cass” by Don Sebesky. The group followed with “The Nearness of You,” arranged by Walt Stewart and featuring student vocalist Lauren McKenna. The next piece played was “Spain,” arranged by Paul Jennings. The ensemble closed with “In a Mellow Tone” by Frank Foster.

Jazz Ensemble III with Lauren McKenna on March 25 (Natalie Ingram/The Vista)

The Blanchard High School Jazz Ensemble opened the concert with “Morning,” arranged by Mike Kamuf. They followed that with “Angel Eyes,” arranged by Dave Wolpe, and wrapped with “Groove Merchant,” arranged by Rich Sigler.

Blanchard has had a successful band program, but it is only in its second year of having a jazz band, said director Kara VanVickle. The group meets during class and also holds after-school rehearsals for students who cannot attend during the school day, she said.

Jazz Ensembles I and III will hold one more concert this semester.