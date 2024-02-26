Cell Phone Outages Impact Students

Were you somebody who experienced cellular outages today? More than 64,000 AT&T customers reported issues with placing calls, texting, or accessing the internet according to tracking site, Down-Detector. Some Verizon and T-Mobile customers have also reported disruption, but both companies say their networks aren’t experiencing an outage. It’s likely their customers have had issues trying to connect to those on the AT&T networks. An industry source says there’s no indication the outage was caused by a cyberattack or other malicious activity. They say it appears to be related to how cellular services handoff calls from one network to the next. Shanice Hopkins has more information about how the outages affected the UCO Campus.