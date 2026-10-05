Buddy the Broncho’s 94th Birthday Party

The University of Central Oklahoma celebrated its mascot’s 94th Birthday Thursday, in the Nigh University Center, Room 326, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Buddy Broncho at his 94th Birthday Party (instagram/@buddythebroncho)

According to Director Bella Rodriguez, students celebrated a senior-citizen-themed party alongside UCO’s mascot, Buddy the Broncho, playing games for prizes, participating in various activities, and enjoying refreshments.

“This year we [had] bingo, line dancing, and fun competitive games planned for his birthday where students can win Student Programming Board merch and prizes,” said Rodriguez.

Andrea Coleman, among the event planners, said, “[the] Student Programming Board has had the honor of consistently hosting Buddy’s birthday.”

UCOs Housing Hype also provided custom-made sunglasses at the party.

“Some of the traditions we follow include singing him happy birthday, playing a competitive game where someone could win prizes, and taking photos with him and our executive board every year. We also collab with housing hype to put on the event and bring two different sides of campus together for Buddy,” said Rodriguez.

“Last year we had a surprise appearance from his cousin, Buck,” added Rodriguez.

UCO expanded its mascot program to include a second mascot companion in 2025, Buddy the Broncho’s cousin named “Buck Broncho,” to expand school spirit and engagement.

Original Buddy the Broncho drawing (The Vista/1932)

Mary Agnes of UCO suggested the name “Broncho” for the letterman’s club in 1922, which was soon adopted as the name for Buddy. Mary was given an honorary membership as a reward.

The idea behind Buddy started as a drawing in the UCO newspaper, The Vista, on October 3, 1932. He debuted as a horse wearing a University of Central Oklahoma football uniform.

Buddy Broncho is the long-standing official mascot and symbol of the university that represents UCO’s colors, bronze and blue.

In the late 1970s, Buddy made his first live costume appearance at the 1978 Homecoming game.

UCO Homecoming 1978 (via/Old North Magazine)

Buddy Broncho’s name was chosen by UCO students and staff. There was a spelling debate over his name in 1999, with suggestions to taking out the “h” in “Broncho” however, the tradition of the “h” remained.

“Some fun facts we learned about Buddy are that he is a great dancer and knows how to do the Cupid Shuffle. He danced it at his western-themed party last year. He also loves when we sing happy birthday to him,” Rodriguez said.

Buddy is also an official member of the cheer squad. Tryouts for becoming the UCO mascot require running laps in the heavy Buddy the Broncho suit.

The Vista has covered the history of Buddy Broncho before. Read the past edition here.