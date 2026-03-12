BronchoThon PUSH Day Fundraiser Donates to the Children’s Health Foundation

BronchoThon, a year-long student-led philanthropy, had its annual PUSH Day fundraiser, Monday by the clock tower at the University of Central Oklahoma, selling a variety of raffle tickets and refreshments to raise funds and awareness for the Children’s Health Foundation.

BronchoThon member, Madison Liebl, said, “There are two different types of PUSH Days, which means we are specifically trying to push all day to get a lot of donations. We also have a participant push day, which means BronchoThon is also an experience on top of donations, meaning people can join the fundraising team with friends or any other organizations you are a part of.”

Liebl said, “We fundraise in Oklahoma for kids who need medical care for this program called the Children’s Health Foundation, which means all the money we take in all year long goes to them and helps keep the kids in state with their families, so they don’t have to drive out of state, Houston, for example, to get cancer treatment and things like that. The funds for PUSH Day also go towards new equipment, supporting hospitals and research programs for children, for whatever they have going on.”

The money that goes into the fundraiser also pays for doctors from out of state who are in high demand to come to Oklahoma and to patients’ homes if needed. All funds stay in Oklahoma to support local children’s healthcare.

The Leadership Team for BronchoThon made PUSH Day possible. The Executive Board consists of ten people on board, the executive director, and other participants, including hundreds of students across various campus teams.

BronchoThon member, Za’Kenzie Vaughn, said, “The most rewarding part of organizing this event was knowing we are making a change, and what we do makes a difference, and benefiting something bigger than ourselves. It goes to a good cause, and we know exactly where it goes.”

Students can continue to help fundraise and advocate for the Children’s Health Foundation after the season is over by volunteering, attending activities held by BronchoThon, and donating to “Donor Drive,” which sends messages out to people to encourage them to fundraise. It is open to students who attend the University of Central Oklahoma, faculty, and staff.

“Finale” is an event held by BronchoThon that is happening on Apr. 3. It is an event that has a variety of dares, games, and raffles. The raffle includes free parking passes, concert tickets, and an iPad, located in the Wellness Center at the University of Central Oklahoma.

“Finale” also includes Miracle Family stories for students to be able to know how their money is impacting patients and their families, musical events, student-led activities, refreshments, and a dance marathon.