Bronchos win their first MIAA Volleyball Championship

The No. 9 ranked UCO women’s volleyball team added to their historic season by winning their first ever MIAA Volleyball Championship by defeating No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney.

The UCO volleyball team celebrates their first ever MIAA Volleyball Championship win after defeating the Missouri Western Griffons (PROVIDED/PHOTO SERVICES)

The Bronchos improved their record to 28-2 after defeating Emporia State in the first round of the conference tournament. The team was led by MIAA player of the year, Addison Wimmer, who had a match-high 14 attacks. UCO cruised past the Hornets in three sets by scores of 25-16, 25-17, 25-19.

The following day, the No. 2 seeded Bronchos took on the No. 3 seeded Missouri Western Griffons. In what was a thrilling back and forth five set match, UCO prevailed, taking the fifth set 15-13. After winning the first set 25-21, the Bronchos dropped the next two sets 25-20, putting them a set away from being eliminated from the tournament. The team bounced back in the fourth set, taking it 25-21.

In the fifth set, the Griffons took a 13-11 lead to put UCO on the ropes, but Bronchos rallied and scored the next four points of the match to move them into a top ten showdown vs. Nebraska-Kearney in the MIAA Championship. In their only match of the regular season, UCO swept the Lopers 3-0.

UCO lost the first set 18-25 but bounced back quickly and never looked back. In a tight back and forth second set, the Bronchos prevailed 31-29 and took the third set 26-24. The team was too much for the Lopers to handle and UCO prevailed in the fourth set 25-16 to reach 30 wins for only the sixth time in school history.

The Bronchos currently sit at 30-2 and await their matchup in the playoffs. The selection show is scheduled for Monday, Nov 25 at 6:30 p.m. where the committee will release the 64-team tournament that begins on Dec. 5.