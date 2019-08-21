Bronchos Shutout OCU in Soccer Scrimmage

The No. 9 ranked University of Central Oklahoma soccer squad shutout Oklahoma Christian University 5-0 in their scrimmage at Tom Thompson field Tuesday afternoon.

“Every scrimmage you’re just trying to learn something,” said head coach Mike Cook. “Right now we’re trying to get more fit. We really don’t feel like we’re fit enough. So we’re trying to get some fitness out of it.”

The teams played four 20 minute periods in the scrimmage. UCO scored at least one goal in all four periods. Defensively, MIAA Goalkeeper of the Year and All-Region Selection Kelsi Gibson only had to make two saves, both in the second half. OCU only have one shot, none on goal, in the first half while the Bronchos had 10 shots.

Asha Haile would score the first goal of the night for UCO off the corner kick early in the match on a ball to the bottom left corner of the net on the assist from Kelsie Eason.

Katie Tullis scored off the corner kick in the second period, again to the bottom left of the goal. The third period began with a pass from Haile from the left side of the box passed a diving goalie to Katie Gasaway, which led to an easy goal that she tapped in to the middle of the net.

Haile would gain another assist in the period when she passed it from the other side of the box to Katy Tullis who was able to tap it in as well.

Although Haile recorded two assist, Cook said her best quality is scoring goals.

“Aisha is a goal scorer. She’s more of a goal scorer than she thinks, she scored 18 last year and I think she could have scored 30 as well so that’s what we need out of her,” Cook said. “She’s a senior, we’re telling her, ‘hey Katie’s [Killion] gone, there’s a void there, step in and take that.’ She’s got that potential, she’s a good player, got to get that hunger for the goal and take shots.”

The Bronchos no longer have All-American Katie Killion who was named Conference Commissioners Association Ron Lenz National Player of the Year so Coach Cook says they will look elsewhere to make up Killion’s production.

“I don’t think we’re going to find someone that’s going to score 30 goals,” Cook said. “But if we can find a couple people that can make it up; 20 goals whatever, that’s what we’re trying to do. Find people that can step in and make the system still work.”

Kaylee Collins scored early in the final period with a left footed kick to the bottom left side of the goal.

The Tuesday afternoon scrimmage was the Bronchos second of the season. UCO will have one more scrimmage on Saturday at 7 p.m. and then they will battle Dallas Baptist University (DBU) September 5 at 1 p.m. for the season and home opener. DBU is ranked No. 17 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Preseason Poll. UCO has not played DBU since 2013, when they lost 2-1.

“Kelsi Eason is one of our leaders,” Cook said. “Kelsey Gordon was not here she’s one of our senior captains who plays in the back she was an all-American last year as well. Again, we need, not just seniors, we need returning players to step up and lead and to show the new players how we play, how we want to play, how we work, right attitude those kinds of things.”

UCO posted a record of 22-2, the best in school history, last season and advanced to the Central Regional Final where they fell to Central Missouri 4-3 in overtime. During the season the Bronchos also went on a 16 game win streak, the longest in school history.

