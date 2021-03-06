UCO women lose close playoff game to Emporia State

The University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos women’s basketball season came to an end Wednesday against the Emporia State Hornets, losing 82-80.

Bronchos senior Kelsey Johnson led the team with 30 points. Johnson set a school record for becoming the first player with 30 points or more in three games in a season. Bronchos freshman forward Caley Young scored a career-high 20 points. Brooke Rayner made four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.

The Bronchos had a 38-30 lead at the half after Johnson banked a shot at the buzzer. The Bronchos were able to get the lead to as much as 13 points before the Hornets were able to trim it back down.

Emporia State continued to apply pressure in the third quarter to get the lead down to five points before going on a run to take the lead by five points.

“We fell short, but we played hard. we made some shots, but they made more shots than us,” Bronchos head coach Guy Hardaker said. “We looked at this as extra due to the pandemic and not knowing if there was going to be a season or playoffs.”

In the fourth quarter, the Hornets were able to keep their lead and fight off the Bronchos by making six 3-pointers. The Bronchos were able to make some late free throws to reduce the lead to two points, but it wasn’t enough. Tre’Zure Jobe led the Hornets with 25 points. Daley Handy tied her career high of 18 points and set a career-high for rebounding with 18.

The Bronchos ended the season with a record of 14-9.