Bronchos fall to Central Missouri 17-41

Ray Robinson

Contributing Writer

Before Missouri, UCO faced off against the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the football home opener on Thursday, August 31, 2023. (The Vista/Jaydon Sims)

UCO’s football team lost to The University of Central Missouri on Saturday 17-41 in an early back and forth game. The game took place on the road for the Bronchos in Warrensburg, Missouri. This is UCO’s first loss of the season as both teams went into the game undefeated.

By the second half of the game, the blowout seemed imminent. The Bronchos failed to score again in the second half, as UCM continued to display its dominance in the game, totaling 400 yards to UCO’s 196. UCM executed every time they went to the red zone, going 5-6 in that area compared to UCO’s 3-7.

Senior Quarterback Stephon Brown tried to keep the Bronchos in the game after being responsible for the team’s last two touchdowns of the game. Brown also went 22 for 33 passing yards, totaling 190 yards. The rhythm of the game was lost once UCM made an interception toward the end of the first quarter.

“We just couldn’t get anything going in the second half, and that’s not good enough,” said UCO Head Football Coach Adam Dorrel. “We couldn’t settle in and make a stop. And we couldn’t get into a rhythm on offense and get anything going there. It was a tough day.”

UCO was the better running team in the game, totaling 136 yards in rushing compared to UCM’s 84. Junior running back Trevon Woolfolk was largely responsible for UCO’s high numbers in rushing, gaining a total of 69 yards with 13 attempts. Stephon Brown was the second leading rusher with 57 total yards.

UCO takes on Missouri Western at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at home. This will be UCO’s third game of the season,referred to as “The Hall Of Fame.”