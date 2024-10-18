Bronchos deliver an all-around performance, beating the Bearcats 48-20. 

The University of Central Oklahoma football team remains undefeated after Saturday’s 48-20 victory over the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats at Chad Richison Stadium. All three phases of the game for Central Oklahoma delivered in different ways to win this game.

Quarterback Jett Huff (2) scrambles upfield against the Bearcats. (ANDREA VASQUEZ/THE VISTA)

With the victory, the Bronchos surpassed their win total from last year and will finish above .500 for the second time in three seasons under Dorrel.

“It was another good team win,” said Bronchos Head Coach Adam Dorrel. “We have some really good players in spots and we’re just a really deep football team.”

The ‘Chos offense was forced to be one dimensional in this game, only rushing for 99 yards against the number one running defense in the MIAA.

Despite that, the Bronchos were able to score two touchdowns on the ground thanks to running back Andrew Carney running for two one-yard touchdowns during the course of the game. Terrill Davis had another spectacular game continuing his red hot season. Davis broke his own single game reception record that he set against Central Missouri last month, catching 15 balls for 176 yards and a touchdown.

Terrill Davis (8) dives into the endzone. (ANDREA VASQUEZ/THE VISTA)

“I didn’t know at all, I’m so locked in, I really don’t know what my stats are,” the junior wideout said.”

Jett Huff led the charge for the UCO offense, completing 29 of 40 passes for 441 yards and three touchdowns, and no turnovers.

The redshirt sophomore remained poised in the pocket. Scrambling when need be, only being sacked once in the entire game.

Jacob Delso and Christian Romero also caught touchdown passes. The defense allowed just 20 points and 376 yards to the Bearcats. Central also forced two interceptions from Bearcat quarterback Chris Ruhnke. One of those interceptions was in the end zone by linebacker Zyhon Bell.

Cornerback JK Moore had back-to-back turnovers for the Bronchos in the fourth quarter, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Dylan Buckheit, who sped his way into the end zone for the 70-yard touchdown with 2:16 remaining in the game.

Moore would snag an interception at midfield just a few plays later, which would essentially end the game.

“I was really tired on that play,” Moore said. “I’m trailing behind him and I see him catch the ball and tuck it down and was able to fit my arm in there and punch the ball out.”

Kicker Nicky Quevado would change the game for UCO in the fourth quarter as Central Oklahoma was nursing a two touchdown lead. Quevado would kick a career long 47-yard field goal to make it a three possession game.

“I was really proud of him today,” Dorrel said about his senior kicker. “He was big time.”

The Bronchos will travel to Tahlequah to battle a 1-5 Northeastern Riverhawks team for the President’s Cup, which UCO has held on to since 2014.