Bronchos cheer on Paralympians from 4,810 miles away

A watch party was held at UCO to see UCO graduate and five-time Paralympic athlete Jeremy Campbell, as well as the USA Women’s Sitting Volleyball National Team, compete at the 2024 Paralympics this past Friday.

A spectator watches Team USA compete against Brazil during the women’s sitting volleyball semi final game. (TROY ISBELL/THE VISTA)

In Ayers Kitchen at UCO on Friday, many people came to a Paralymic watch party to see Jeremy Campbell, a UCO alumnus, compete for a gold medal in the men’s discus throw F64.

The watch party also included a viewing of the USA Women’s Sitting Volleyball National Team’s semifinal match against Brazil, of which there were a few athletes on Team USA who did their Paralympic training at UCO’s Wellness Center.

During the watch party, a livestream was also being broadcast to NBC in order to record the viewers’ reactions to the event.

Students, staff and athletes at the Paralympics watch party. (TROY ISBELL/THE VISTA)

One-time Paralympic athlete Dan Regan, as well as Zach Upp, who are both part of Team USA Men’s Sitting Volleyball National Team and have trained at UCO, were also in attendance as they watched their fellow athletes compete.

“I’ve been to the Paralympics once in 2016, so it’s great to support the women who seem to go every four years. It’s awesome for them,” said Dan Regan.

Both Jeremy Campbell and the USA Women’s Sitting Volleyball National Team went on to win gold medals for their respective sports.