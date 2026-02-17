Broncho Track and Field Closes Regular Season at Gorilla Classic

The University of Central Oklahoma Track and Field team competed in the Russ Jewett Indoor Gorilla Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Pittsburg State Plaster Center to prepare them for the upcoming Championship season.

UCO sprinter, McKenna Huston competing in the 600-meter sprints. (Photo provided by bronchosports.com)

The team had multiple Bronchos record top-20 performances over the weekend.

McKenna Huston led the way with her fourth-place finish in the 600-yard race on day one. The sophomore from Choctaw finished in 1:27.81 in her season debut in this event.

Amiya Hill was the second Broncho to achieve a top-15 finish in the 600. The sophomore from Omaha, Neb., came in 12th place with a time of 1:31.98.

In relay action, Huston teamed up with Deriayah Lee, Reta Ojene, and Gabija Pukstas in the 4×400-meter event to finish 20th (4:01.39).

In the same event, Hill competed along with Maya Conrad, Tori McIntosh, and Mikayla Stephenson. This relay team clocked a 4:08.07 to come in 27th place.

Lily Melton added another individual top-20 standing for the Bronchos. She came in 16th in the 5,000m race (18:22.53) on the first day. She ran the mile event on day two, earning 41st (5:29.06).

Melton said she hadn’t run this race in a while, so her strategy was to start in the back and use her reserve when other runners started slowing down.

“It’s exciting to think about what more I can do in the upcoming months with this foundation,” she added.

Lee, junior from Muskogee, also participated in the 60-meter hurdles preliminary round. She recorded another top performance for the Bronchos, coming in 17th (9.09s).

Pukstas had her season debut in the 800-meter event after competing in the relay on day two.

The freshman from Stillwater clocked a 2:17.88 to place 22nd. She said that moving forward, she is going to focus on trusting her coach and controlling what she can control.

“I am gaining more and more experience after each race, so I am excited to keep learning and keep testing my abilities.”

Abigail Kelly represented UCO in the field events this weekend. The junior from Edmond threw 11.40 meters in the shot put event, notching 27th.

Asia Williams, senior, ran in the 3,000-meter event in 11:23.65. The distance runner from Corpus Christi, Texas, finished 47th.

Two Bronchos raced in the 60-meter event. Lauryn Thaggard, a freshman from Frisco, Texas, finished 79th (8.23s). Stephenson, junior from Broken Arrow, placed 83rd (8.26s).

The Broncho Track and Field team will return to the Pittsburg State Plaster Center on Feb. 27 for the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Conference Indoor Championships to complete the indoor season.