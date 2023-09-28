Broncho sports preview: ‘Buck around and find out!’

UCO faced off against the University of Nebraska-Kearney in the football home opener on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chad Richison Stadium. The Central Bronchos defeated the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers 24-21. (The Vista/Jaydon Sims)

In women’s tennis, Pete Komada and Blythe Buntrock went 5-0 and won the ITA Regional Doubles Championship at Edmond Center Court on Sunday, September 24. They’ll move on to the ITA Cup in Rome, Georgia scheduled to be held October 12 through October 16. Karyna Yurchenko also took home a title in the Singles B Draw.

The number 21-ranked volleyball team went on a bit of a road trip last week, taking on the 10th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney Lopers in Kearney last Thursday, September 21. The Bronchos were unable to avenge their season-ending loss from last year, though, falling 3 sets to 1 to lose the match. A bright spot was newcomer outside hitter Addison Wimmer, who led the team with 16 kills. The second night of the unofficial road trip went decidedly better, with the team stopping off in Hays, Kansas on Friday, September 22 to take down the Fort Hays State Tigers 3 sets to nothing. Wimmer was key once again with 11 kills, but captain Jenna Karp led the team with 13 kills. The 12-2 Bronchos will conclude their away run with a matchup against MIAA rival Pittsburg State in Pittsburg, Kansas on Tuesday, September 26 before returning home for a Friday night matchup against Central Missouri.

Despite posting their best offensive output of the season so far, the UCO Bronchos football team fell to 1-3 on the season with a 38-24 loss at 11th-ranked Emporia State on Saturday, September 23. UCO newcomer junior quarterback Dawson Herl made his first start in replacement of regular starter Stephon Brown, and the graduate transfer from Missouri Southern made his presence felt with 363 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Junior running back Trevon Woolfolk, also a transfer, looks to have established himself as the team’s workhorse after posting his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season.

Meanwhile, the soccer team posted a 1-0-1 record last week despite both matches coming on the road. They dominated Rogers State in Claremore, Oklahoma on Friday, September 22, beating them 3-0 courtesy of goals from Claire Mullen, Lauren Piper and Matilda Torres. The Bronchos followed that up with a 1-1 draw at Northeastern State on Sunday, September 24, falling behind 1-0 early before an Amaya Grace penalty shot found the back-left corner of the net in the 22nd minute. That score held until the end, leaving the team with a 3-2-3 record on the season so far.