Broncho sports Back in Action

Basketball players for the University of Central Oklahoma scrimmage before their game for its second annual Bronze & Blue game Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. inside Hamilton Field House. (Provided/Chris Brannick)

The Bronchos men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to tip off against Missouri Southern Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Hamilton Field House. They will be the first live games to happen in the UCO athletic department since the cancelation of spring sports in March.

“Basketball is the only sport, men’s and women’s of course, that will begin to play this month, and there are numerous protocols that are being implemented so we can do this in a safe and healthy manner,” said Chris Brannick, the University of Central Oklahoma’s Assistant Athletic Director.

The Bronchos look to take on a full slate of games this fall and winter. In early October, UCO was given the green light from the MIAA to start the basketball schedule on time. The basketball teams resumed practice on Oct. 15.

The UCO men’s basketball team is holding their Bronze & Blue scrimmage at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 inside Hamilton Field House. UCO plans to have fans in attendance this season but will be limited to 25 percent capacity. UCO has yet to decide on fan attendance for spring sports.

It is officially game week. Central Oklahoma takes on Missouri Southern Thursday and Pittsburg State Saturday. Masks required at Hamilton. Tickets are on sale now.https://t.co/ny8NfBlgw1@UCOWBB | #RollChos pic.twitter.com/w11t94H1Ow — UCO Bronchos (@ucoathletics) November 16, 2020

Brannick also said wrestling and indoor track and field will be back soon.

As for the time off from competition, Brannick says that all teams were able to practice and train or work on strength and conditioning. The Bronchos football teams’ social media accounts showed the team lifting weights and doing football drills over the summer and fall. The football team’s season was postponed until spring 2021. “They are working to finalize some spring competitions. There are likely to be more scrimmages and simulated games than official, full-blown games,” Brannick said.

The Athletic Department is not sure how many games the football team will play in the spring, but Brannick said they’re not sure if they want a full schedule with fall 2021 not far off. Fall of 2021 is when they expect a full return to a true season.

In a press release last month, the MIAA also set the start dates for volleyball and soccer. The Bronchos volleyball team will start its season on Feb. 22, while the UCO soccer team will begin play March 29.

The fate of every sports season at UCO is not known yet, but the Bronchos will be kick-starting the action this month when the basketball teams return to the hardwood.