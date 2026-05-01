Broncho Softball Split Weekend After Statement Sweep, Kennedy Clark Earns MIAA Honors

The University of Central Oklahoma’s softball team delivered one of its most impressive performances of the season with a road sweep of No. 2 Pittsburg State before stumbling in a doubleheader at No. 12 Missouri Southern.

#28, Carleigh Kinnaird, pitches the ball for the Bronchos. (Hunter George/ The Vista)

UCO showcased clutch hitting and strong pitching in Friday’s doubleheader sweep over Pittsburg State, winning 5-2 in extra innings and 7-3 in the nightcap. PSU entered the matchup having lost just twice in 45 games and leading the nation with a .394 team batting average.

In the opener, the Bronchos rallied from a 2-0 deficit, tying the game in the fourth inning behind a home run from Haley Gallo and an RBI single by Hannah Demoff.

After a key defensive double play from Rylee Anglen forced extra innings, UCO took control in the eighth with a home run from Kennedy Clark and a two-run blast from Demoff.

Shelby Beard delivered a complete-game performance, allowing just two runs with one earned on six hits while improving to 19-5.

The Bronchos carried that momentum into Game 2, building a commanding 6-0 lead early. Big hits from Brooklyn Ryan, Gallo, Clark, and Rylee Lemos powered the offense. However, Pitt State mounted a brief comeback, but freshman Madison Hamilton shut it down in relief, earning her first collegiate save.

Across the two games, UCO pitchers Beard, Carleigh Kinnaird, and Hamilton limited the nation’s top offense to just 12 hits.

The Bronchos then headed to Joplin on Saturday but couldn’t maintain their rhythm, dropping both games in a doubleheader to Missouri Southern by scores of 6-3 and 6-1.

UCO started strong in Game 1, jumping out to a 3-0 lead on Clark’s three-run home run. However, the Lions quickly answered with a three-run homer of their own and steadily pulled away, holding the Bronchos to just one hit the rest of the game.

In the nightcap, Central Oklahoma managed to tie the game 1-1 in the third inning after Lemos scored on a Clark RBI single. Missouri Southern responded with five unanswered runs, while UCO struggled to generate offense, finishing with just six hits.

Despite the split weekend, Clark’s standout performance earned her MIAA Hitter of the Week honors.

The senior first-baseman went 5-for-12 with two home runs and eight RBIs across four games. She played a pivotal role in the Pitt State sweep and remained productive against Missouri Southern, recording hits in both games.

On the season, Clark is hitting .338 with eight home runs, 56 RBIs, and 24 runs scored. She is also one of five Bronchos to start all 51 games this year.

Central Oklahoma now sits at 39-12 overall and 16-6 in MIAA play. The Bronchos will close out the regular season at home, hosting Newman for a Senior Day doubleheader at Gerry Pinkston Stadium this afternoon.