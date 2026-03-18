Broncho Softball Beat Dustdevils 9-1 Twice in Doubleheader

The UCO Softball team dominated Texas A&M International on Friday at Gerry Pinkston Stadium, winning both games 9-1.

UCO’s #11 Shelby Beard pitches the ball to Texas A&M International batter. (Hunter George/The Vista)

The No. 17-ranked Bronchos improved to 21-5 in non-conference play with the dominant performance.

In game one, TAMUI took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Bronchos pulled ahead 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

Rylee Lemos led the offense with two RBIs and three hits on four at-bats. Brooklyn Ryan, Haley Gallo, and Hannah Demoff added two hits each as well.

Brooklyn Lyles started the rally with an RBI double, and Lemos followed with a two-run home run to give UCO control of the game.

In the sixth inning, the Bronchos tacked on some insurance runs. Gallo added another two runs with a home run, and Mason drove in McKenzie Niehus with an RBI single to complete the 9-1 win.

Junior pitcher Shelby Beard threw a complete six innings, striking out seven while allowing one run on three hits.

In game two, Carleigh Kinnaird pitched in four innings before freshman Madison Hamilton took over to finish off the win.

Kinnaird, a freshman pitcher, struck out five batters, allowing only one run on two hits. Hamilton, the recent MIAA pitcher of the week, earned three strikeouts in just two innings.

In offensive action, Central scored nine runs off nine hits. Ryan led with three hits on four at-bats.

Several Bronchos contributed one hit each, including Mason, Lyles, Lemos, Gallo, Jobe, and Demoff.

Rylee Anglen plated Lyles in the second to get things started. Gallo delivered a two-RBI hit to score Mason and Lemos, giving UCO an early lead that they never relinquished.



Mason doubled, allowing Jenna Jobe to score in the third, and Jobe brought home Lemos in the fourth.

The Dustdevils were able to get on the board in the fifth, but the Bronchos answered right back. Ryan plated Anglen in the bottom of the inning to extend their lead to 6-1.

Demoff capped the scoring in the sixth inning with a three-run home run, bringing in Mari Scott and Niehus and concluding the double-header victory for Central.