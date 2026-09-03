Broncho Soccer Opens Season 0-2 After Tough Opening Weekend

The University of Central Oklahoma women’s soccer team opened its season going 0-2 over the weekend, falling 2-1 to No. 15 Minnesota State on Friday before dropping a 2-0 decision to Augustana on Sunday at Tom Thompson Field.

UCO soccer player #16, Kaitlyn Cotton, kicking the soccer ball. (Hunter George/The Vista)

The Bronchos were outscored 4-1 across the two matches but held a 31-19 advantage in total shots. UCO’s biggest challenge was finishing those opportunities; they recorded 12 shots on goal, but scored only once.

Sophomore defender Sophia Gaskins said, “I think it’s about the final pass that we have. We need to finish the easy chances and get in on every cross to have a chance to get a goal.”

UCO opened the season Friday evening against Minnesota State, falling behind just 50 seconds into the match. The Bronchos responded in the second half when sophomore Sophia Gaskins scored in the 49th minute on a header off a corner kick from Sheridan Ross to tie the match.

“It got everyone excited and tied the game, which put us back in the game,” Gaskins said. “It gave us confidence and momentum. It made me really excited, especially since it was our first home-game goal.”

The Bronchos continued to pressure Minnesota State, but weren’t able to find a second goal. The Mavericks scored in the 70th minute to regain the lead and held on for the 2-1 victory.

The match finished with a 17-8 advantage in shots, with 9 on goal for the Bronchos compared to just three for the Mavericks.

On Sunday afternoon, Central returned to Tom Thompson Field to face Augustana. The Bronchos held the Vikings scoreless for the first 72 minutes before Augustana scored twice in under two minutes.

Augustana took a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute on a free kick before adding another goal in the 74th minute. UCO failed to counter, falling 2-0.

Central Oklahoma finished with 14 shots but managed only three shots on goal against Augustana.

For UCO, the early-season losses have highlighted an area the team knows it needs to improve: finishing its scoring opportunities.

“I think it’s about the final pass that we have,” Gaskins said. “We need to finish the easy chances and get in on every cross to have a chance to get a goal.”

Senior Claire Mullen said the team understands that two losses do not define its season and that the difficult non-conference schedule can help prepare UCO for conference play.

“All of us seniors know it’s a long season,” Mullen said. The only response is to get back after it in training and learn from our mistakes to become stronger and better.”

Mullen said the team has plenty of potential but knows there is work to do before entering conference play.

“While this is not the start we hoped for, I’m encouraged by how we looked against two strong opponents. We have so much potential but have a lot more work to do to reach our full potential.”

The Bronchos will look to make those adjustments on the road this weekend.

Central travels to Oklahoma Baptist on Friday and Midwestern State on Sunday before returning home Sept. 9 to face Southern Nazarene.

Gaskins said the team’s focus will be on improving its finishing, developing its identity and continuing to work toward its long-term goals.

“We want to work towards finishing our chances along with gaining a positive team identity,” Gaskins said. “And lastly, taking the steps to hopefully play in the MIAA championship.”