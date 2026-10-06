Broncho Playbook Ep. 7: UCO Football Player David Williams III

The Vista’s Jalik Lewis sits down with UCO football player David Williams III to discuss his tenure with the Bronchos.



David Williams III has been a starting safety for the University of Central Oklahoma football team for the last three years and has earned All-Conference and All-Academic honors.

Q: How has the UCO Bronchos prepared for this season?

A: “We prepared by being tough; the culture in the weight room helps. Considering what we do in the weight room translates to the field.”

Q: How does this team compare to the 2024 team?

A: “They say comparison is the thief of joy, and I personally do not think there is anything that can compare to the team, but I will say the mesh and how everyone gets along is very similar.”

Q: I’ve heard from your other teammates how fierce the practices are. Do you agree those practices set the tone for that team camaraderie?

A: “Yes, it is like that. Iron sharpens iron just like brother sharpens brother; we compete every day, and although we are all on the same team, the competitive fire does not stop.”

Q: What have you done to prepare for your last season?

A: “I know physically I can play, but mentally I have taken better precautions to strengthen my mental fortitude on the field.”