Broncho Playbook Ep. 6: UCO Football Player Javohn Thomas

Jalik Lewis sits down with University of Central Oklahoma football player Javohn Thomas to talk about his upcoming and current season with the Bronchos.

Q: How did you guys feel going into your first game of the season?

A: “We were extremely confident. We put in a lot of work in fall camp and going against each other. I feel like we’re just ready to go out and compete against someone else instead of our own guys. We knew we had to handle business and take care of business, and that’s what we did.”

Q: Going into that game, how did you personally prepare?

A: “Watching film. We knew they were going to come out and try to get certain looks. We knew as outside receivers that we were going to be in a lot of man, and all we had to do was go in and do what we do.”

Q: What’s your thought process for your next game against Central Arkansas?

A: “It’s just another game. Just another team we have to go hit in the mouth. We’ll be watching film. We’ve got two weeks to prepare, so I think giving us a little bit of extra time that’ll come in our favor.”

Q: What does that ‘road dog’ mentality mean to you?

A: “To me, as Coach Dorell says, we’ll go play in a parking lot if we have to. We have seven away games and four home games, so we have no choice but to go on the road and go into other people’s territory and take it over.”

Q: What is a message you would give to aspiring young athletes?

A: “I would just say, don’t compare yourself. With social media and all that stuff, you just worry about focusing on you and getting better.”

Q: Would you rather have dinner with Jay-Z or $100,000?

A: “$100,000 just like that.”