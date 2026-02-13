Broncho Men’s Golf Finishes Third in Spring Season Opener

The University of Central Oklahoma men’s golf team placed third at the Houston Classic this past Tuesday at the Golf Club of Houston with a 54-hole final score of 574.

UCO’s Karsten Paciotti tracks his shot. (Photo provided by bronchosports.com)

The Bronchos finished in seventh place on Monday, posting rounds of 297 and 291. On the third and final round, the team finished third with a 2-under-par score of 286.

Three Bronchos finished inside the top-15 individually, led by Karsten Paciotti.

Paciotti, a senior from Katy, Texas, paced the Bronchos by finishing fourth individually. He had a solid first day, shooting a 2-under 70 and a 1-under 71 to finish sixth after 36 holes. In the last round, he turned in a 71, making his final score a 4-under 212 to climb two spots.

Paciotti said, “It is super encouraging to start the semester off right.” He added that his top-5 finish puts him in a good spot to build his game up before the postseason approaches.

Nick Canales also secured a top-10 finish for the Bronchos, placing ninth overall with an even-par of 216. The junior from La Porte, Texas, opened with rounds of 73 and 74. He kept his performance strong, closing with a 69 in the final round.

Baylor Bostick was the third Broncho to finish inside the top-15. The junior from Duncan carded a 149 (78-71) throughout his first two rounds on Monday, and finished with a 69 in the last round on Tuesday, for a total score of 2-over 218.

Bostick said that this competition reinforced that his game is trending in the right direction.

“Performances like this are huge for confidence as we get closer to postseason play.”

“Momentum is built on consistency and belief, and this week definitely helped strengthen both,” Bostick said.

Ty Hyatt also competed in the Broncho lineup.

The sophomore from Stillwater shot a 151 (76-75) in the opening rounds. He ended with a combined 231 after posting an 80 in the last round.

The last Broncho in the lineup was Rhett Hughes.

Hughes shot a 158 (78-80) after the first 36 holes, and he finished the tournament with his best round of 77 on Tuesday, carding a total score of 235.

Brock Jerman competed as an individual in this event.

On day one, he finished in 21st with a score of 147 (75-72). The freshman from Chickasha posted a 78 in the last round to gather a combined score of 225.

The Bronchos return to the green on Mar. 2-3 in Rogers, Arkansas, for the Shadow Valley Invitational at the Shadow Valley Country Club.