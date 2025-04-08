Broncho football ready for spring game after historic 2024 season

With many teams across the country canceling their spring games, UCO is one of the few continuing the tradition, offering fans a chance to see some action before the season officially begins.

UCO running back William Mason (22) in Edmond. (ANDREA VASQUEZ/THE VISTA)

UCO football will host their spring game on April 17 at 6 p.m. at Chad Richison Stadium, where they will face Southern Nazarene University. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since UCO won 30-26 in a closely contested 2021 exhibition. The game is made possible by a new NCAA rule that allows schools to schedule a spring game against a non-conference opponent, providing both teams with an opportunity to compete in a real game setting before the season officially begins.

UCO enters this spring game following a successful 2024 season that boasted an 11-2 record and an MIAA Championship. The Bronchos also made a deep run in the NCAA Division II playoffs, defeating Ouachita Baptist in overtime before falling to the eventual national champion Ferris State in the semifinals. It is worth noting that, last year, SNU earned its first win of the season against GAC Champion Ouachita Baptist, the same team UCO defeated in overtime. SNU finished 3-8 last season and is hoping to bounce back after its rough year. Despite its slow start, the team rattled off a three-game win streak to close its season and will be looking to build on that heading into the new season.

UCO signed 45 new players over the offseason, including 33 high school recruits and 12 transfers, and this spring game will be a chance for fans to see them in action for the first time. Alongside the newcomers, returning players will be working to build on their progress from last season. The Bronchos are looking to keep up the momentum this year after one of the most successful seasons in the school’s history.