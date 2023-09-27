Broncho Bites Program Honored

UCO’s food recovery program “Broncho Bites” was recently awarded the ‘2023 Towering Spirit – Education Award’ from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.

The award recognizes outstanding achievements pertaining to Oklahoma’s environment, and “Broncho Bites” was awarded for its positive impact and sustainable contributions. Since it’s launch in fall of 2022, the program has recovered more than 2,000 pounds of food, and provided resources for more than 300 students, faculty and staff.