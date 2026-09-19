Deceased Body Found on UCO Campus

A deceased body was found in a vehicle Friday Sept.18, at the University of Central Oklahoma.

The Vista reached out to Adrienne Nobels, Vice President for Communications and Public Affairs at the UCO, who confirmed the reports.

Nobels says, “the case is still under investigation; however, foul play is not suspected and the individual is not a UCO student, faculty or staff member.”

The Vista will be reaching out to officals and will update as we gather more information.