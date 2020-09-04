Black Male Summit Leadership Class deadline approaches

Students attend the 2019 Black Male Summit on the UCO campus. This year, the summit will continue as a five-week virtual leadership class. (Provided by Office of Diversity and Inclusion)

The deadline for the Black Male Summit Leadership Class at the University of Central Oklahoma is Friday. The program is an extension of the Black Male Summit.

The summit, a one-day conference, is now extended to provide a five-week virtual experience designed to create the next generation of leaders. Class sessions are 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 23 – Oct. 21, except for Oct. 14.

The sixth annual summit was cancelled due to COVID-19. The BMSLC is designed to strengthen leadership skills, self-confidence, and enhance their personal brand.

The theme for the leadership class is “The Marathon Continues.” Inspired by the late rap artist Nipsey Hussle, the BMSLC will allow young, Black males to (re)discover their identity and reimagine their futures.

During the virtual conference, students will experience nontraditional presentations, discussing topics on black male masculinity, community policing, the school-to-prison pipeline, higher education, hip-hop education, sports, social justice, voting and politics and K-12 resources and education.

“The Mission of the black Male Summit is to address the historical, cultural and relevant challenges that affect the development of young, black males, build connections between UCO and public and private high schools across the state of Oklahoma and encourage the pursuit of obtaining a postsecondary degree,” Dene Roseburr-Olotu, director of the Office of Diversity and inclusion said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit will take place virtually through the leadership class. Those interested in participating must complete the application by Sept. 4, can be found here.

According to a release online, Students who are accepted to participate in the BMSLC will be eligible to apply for nearly $4,000 in scholarships.

For further information, contact Dene Roseburr-Olotu at 405-974-5946 or email her at droseburrolotu@uco.edu