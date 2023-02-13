Black History Month kickoff at UCO

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion, along with the Black Student Association, held their annual Black History Month Kickoff. The event was held in the Nigh University Ballrooms on Monday, February 6th, to celebrate the success and accomplishments of the black community on campus.

The Black History Month theme, this year, is “Lift Every Voice”. The event featured food, singing, dancing, and music. The keynote speaker was Dr. Frederick Hammond, a member of the Department of Educational Sciences, Foundations & Research at UCO.

“There is no history without black history,” said Hammond during his speech. He spoke about advocacy for all voices in the black community and, most importantly, advocating for yourself.

“I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate,” said Jaya Barnes, “things we have done in the past, things that we will do in the future, and things that will continue to live on beyond us.” Barnes is the secretary for the Black Student Association.

The Black Student Association post regularly on their instagram and have more events happening this month. These include biweekly meetings, a Harlem Renaissance talent show, and more. Check out their social media for more information.