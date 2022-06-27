Beyoncé is giving music lovers — and the ‘Beyhive’ — what they want with ‘Break My Soul’

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

In the famous words of Queen Bey, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, “Bey is back.” On June 20, singer-songwriter Beyoncé announced through the bios on her social media accounts that “Break My Soul,” the first single from her upcoming album “Renaissance,” would be released at midnight and she had the entire ‘Beyhive’ (the name of her fanbase) buzzing.

Featuring a sample from a popular 1990 dance song, “Show Me Love” by Robin S., “Break My Soul” feels like the anthem of the summer, if not the year. The melody is catchy, the words are easy to sing along to, and it makes you want to get up, dance, and “release your anger / release your vibe.”

Beyoncé teamed up with frequent collaborator The-Dream, who she’s previously worked with on songs such as “Run the World (Girls),” “Love On Top” and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” for this single; once I heard he had some sort of a role, I knew it would be a hit. From the sound of “Break My Soul,” the first glimpse of the new album, it seems that the album will consist of a dance vibe. House music is the genre that artists seem to be leaning toward this year with new releases.

“Renaissance” will be Beyoncé’s seventh solo studio album and is scheduled to come out on July 29. Prior to this upcoming album, the last time Beyoncé released an album was “Lemonade” back in 2016. What I love about Beyoncé in terms of her creative side is that she is not afraid to step outside her comfort zone. Maybe it’s because she’s been in the industry for over 20 years and that she’s making music that she wants and not what people are telling her to make. After hearing this track, I am looking forward to hearing more Beyoncé on “Renaissance.”