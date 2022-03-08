Basketball wraps up MIAA tournament, men’s selected for NCAA tournament

Both Broncho basketball teams put up a fight during last week’s 2022 MIAA Basketball Championship in Kansas City, Missouri.

Women’s basketball made it to the quarterfinals, but fell to Fort Hays State 71-63.

“We had a chance,” UCO Head Women’s Basketball Coach Guy Hardaker said. “I thought we played well and we had a chance in the end, it just didn’t go our way.”

Kelsey Johnson led the team with 29 points and 13 rebounds. During the game, she broke another record for most points in a single season at UCO, surpassing Ashley Beckley’s record of 623.

Brooke Rayner scored 14 points while Alayzha Knapp scored nine with three rebounds. Aliyah Llanusa added four points, Caley Young added three, and Avery Allen and Jaci Littell both scored two points.

Men’s basketball made it to the semi-finals against Washburn. The Bronchos fell 79-65.

“Washburn is a really good team and they played a great game tonight,” UCO Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Hoffman said. “I’m proud of our team. I’m proud of all we’ve done this year and I hope we get one more chance to play.”

Callen Haydon led the Bronchos with 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Isaiah Wade scored 15 points with six rebounds. Davon Richardson posted 10 points and five rebounds. Camryn Givens and Jaden Wells both scored seven points for the Bronchos. Jalyn Turner and Preston Aymond each scored two points.

It was announced on Sunday that the Bronchos are returning to the NCAA tournament. They are one of 64 participants and are the No. 5 seed in the Central Region.

The men’s team will travel to Sioux Falls, SD for the regional. First round games kick off on Saturday. The Central Regional is scheduled for March 12-15.