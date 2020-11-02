AROUND CAMPUS: What’s happening at UCO in the next week?

There are plenty of events happening at the University of Central Oklahoma this week. Here are a few highlights from Around Campus for Nov. 2 – Nov. 9:

Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

UCOSA Congress: Join UCOSA at 4 p.m. via Zoom for its weekly congressional meeting. Zoom link found here.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

SAFE’s Election Night Watch Party: From 6-8 p.m. join the UCO Student Alliance for Equality via Zoom for an election night watch party. Register here.

UCO Wind Symphony Concert- 2020: One Big Crazy Scherzo: Join the UCO School of Music for a Wind Symphony Concert at 7:30 p.m. in Mitchell Hall. The concert will be conducted by Dr. Brian Lamb with guest conductor, Michael Relland.

Selections will include: Giovanni Gabrieli – Canzon a 12, Enzhe Zheng – Decadence, Percy Grainger – Immovable Do, Ralph Vaughan Williams – Scherzo Alla Marcia, and Michael Daugherty – Made for You and Me (inspired by Woody Guthrie).

Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Lunch at the Lab: UCO student jazz groups will play free concerts every Wednesday from noon-1 p.m. outside the Jazz Lab. Viewers can bring their lunch and enjoy the talent at socially distanced tables. This week features the UCO Trombone Ensemble.

CKI Monthly Speaker Meeting: Erin Logan – Sharing Tree: Join the UCO chapter of Circle K International from 1-2 p.m. for a virtual meeting featuring its first speaker of the semester. Erin Logan will share her experiences and knowledge from her time working for Sharing Tree, a local non-profit providing those in need with clothing, food, household items, and basic necessities. Hear more about how leaders are impacting our community and what valuable tools we can learn from them. More information can be found here, including a link to contact CKI for the Zoom information.

Passport to India: Experience a virtual tour of places in India from 4-5 p.m. with Professor Jesse Miller of the UCO department of Mass Communication. This event will be hosted as a Zoom Film Screen Share. Information on joining the Zoom meeting will be posted on the Passport page.

Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

Melton Gallery: You Are Here- Film Debut and Gallery Talk: A gallery talk followed by the debut screening of the final two films to be released for “Cube of Light,” an immersive installation by Patrick Conlon and Christina Giacona. The gallery talk will feature “Cube of Light” dance choreographers, Tina Kambour & Hui Cha Poos. Reserve your spot, here.

Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

Grad School Preppers Tabling: From noon to 3 p.m. at the clocktower by Broncho Lake, Career Development Ambassadors will provide more information about STLR’s new Grad School Preppers program. Grad School Preppers is an online forum accessible through D2L for students to discuss strategies, access GRE/personal development resources, and explore steps needed to get to Graduate School.

PHIL CLUB – So you wanna go to grad school…: Join the Philosophy Club from 3-4:30 p.m. via Zoom for an informative meeting about what to expect during the process of applying to graduate school. We will cover the whole process: when to apply, how to find where to apply, funding, and the components of your application. Bring your questions! Zoom link, found here.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

Community Service Clean Up: Volunteers will meet with UCO’s Breaking Barrierz organization at Nappy Roots bookstore located 3705 Springlake Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73111 from 10 a.m. to noon and help clean up in Oklahoma City.

UCO Choirs in Concert: The UCO School of Music presents the UCO Choirs in Concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Mitchell Hall. This concert is comprised of four major voice ensembles: Concert Chorale, Chamber Singers, Cantilena (Women’s Chorus) and Concert Choir. UCO Voice offers opportunities for singers of all levels of interest and ability.

Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

Glomesdal Combat Workshop: The Medieval Society at The University of Central Oklahoma will present a workshop from 1-5 p.m. at the Langthorn Compound, located at 12222 East Sorghum Mill Rd., Arcadia, OK 73007. The event will feature basics and safety protocols of using swords, axes, spears, and shields taught by UCO alumnus and internationally recognized Viking combat instructor Michal Carson. Bring your own pair of leather gloves and a mask for Covid protection.

Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

Humanities Happy Hour: Join the UCO Philosophy Club from 5-6:15 p.m. via Zoom for a new event series fostering dialogue about humanities and contemporary culture between students, faculty, staff and alumni – all UCO community members are welcome! This meeting’s topic will be the single and music video “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Register for the Zoom, here.



UCO School of Music – Chamber Orchestra in Concert: Beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Mitchell Hall, the UCO Chamber Orchestra, an elite performing group made up of the finest string players from the UCO Symphony and the UCO string faculty, will perform a challenging and diverse repertoire in a setting that allows for collaboration. Free and open to the public.