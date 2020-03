So far, social distancing is the most effective way to help #FlattenTheCurve, but are you doing it correctly? UCentral‘s Mikala Novitsky has all you need to know.

COVID-19 Coverage: What is Social Distancing? So far, social distancing is the most effective way to help #FlattenTheCurve, but are you doing it correctly? UCentral's Mikala Novitsky has all YOU need to know. Posted by UCentral on Thursday, March 26, 2020