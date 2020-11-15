Are the UCO issued face masks effective?

Do the face masks distributed by the University of Central Oklahoma actually protect you from COVID19? UCentral's Mardiana Malek investigates. Read the CDC guidelines for facemasks: https://www.cdc.gov/.../cloth-face-cover-guidance.html

Last week, UCentral’s anchor Mardiana Malek investigates whether or not the UCO face masks are actually protecting you.

The Centers for Disease Control reports the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person. Malek performed the candle-test method in order to see if the UCO masks stop particles from passing through.

This test originates from a demonstration in a recent Tiktok video by Bill Nye the Science Guy. If you can blow out a candle while wearing the mask, it means the mask is not effective in stopping airborne particles such as COVID-19.

Malek concluded that you can blow out a candle while wearing the UCO face mask. The CDC guidelines for face masks can be found here.