Applications open for UCO’s Big Event

Preparations for UCO’s Big Event are already underway with team leader applications now open for students.

Big Event is a student-led, campus-wide service project that helps students engage with their community. The goal for each group is to help fill the needs of the metro area and community agencies that participate in the spring event.

Students can clean up trash, do yard work, paint, garden and various other light labor activities inside or outside. Big Event averages between 600-800 students and 100 service sites each spring. Team leaders serve as leaders for each work site and oversee communication with site volunteers, as well as coordination and supply pick up on the day of the project.

Former team leader and current Director of Sites Tyler Garcia emphasizes the importance of volunteering for opportunity.

“I have been involved with Big Event since I was a freshman,” said former team leader and current Director of Sites Tyler Garcia. “Since then, I always look forward to Big Event and getting to see the impact I make on people’s lives. I have the opportunity to personally talk to every site that applies for Big Event and they are always thankful for the UCO community.”Applications are now available for team leaders on UCORE. For any questions you can email bigevent@uco.edu.